NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More details have been released about a hijacked prisoner transport van near Route 66 Casino Monday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint a McKinley County deputy was transporting Josh Hall, Rickie Billie and LaCosta Reeves when Hall said he couldn’t breath and was having a heart attack. Initial reports stated the deputy was having a medical episode and pulled over.

Police say the deputy pulled over near Route 66 Casino to help Hall. When the deputy got out to help Hall he attacked the deputy and tried to take his firearm in the struggle. Hall was able to get in the drivers seat of the van and drove off. The deputy didn’t know how Hall had removed his handcuffs.

New Mexico State Police and Cibola County Sheriff’s were called to assist. A chase came to a stop after police crashed into the van about 30 miles away.

Hall is charged with multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault and aggravated fleeing. The two other inmates were still cuffed and shackled in the back of the van.