Deputy-involved shooting suspect to remain behind bars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man facing a long list of charges for a violent crime spree, will stay behind bars for now. Jacob Montoya was supposed to be on GPS monitoring when prosecutors say he robbed a Santa Fe Starbucks at gunpoint, then led deputies on a high-speed chase along Highway 285.

Montoya’s passenger, Christine Dimas, fired at deputies, who fired back, killing Dimas and wounding Montoya. It turns out, Montoya was accused of another armed robbery a few days before at a Rio Rancho Sonic. All this happened while he was out of jail awaiting trial on auto theft and gun charges from last summer.

The DA’s office says his ankle monitor battery died and they are looking into why their office was not notified. This week, a judge ruled to keep Montoya behind bars.

