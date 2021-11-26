Suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal deputy-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque. No deputies are hurt. The suspect was shot and killed.

BCSO says it began as a hit and run and deputies say the suspect fled. When deputies caught up to him, he got out of the car with a rifle.

All of north and southbound Edith is closed between Rutherford and NIkanda. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This story is developing.