Deputies search for man accused of pointing gun at children

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are searching for a man they say pointed a gun at children and led deputies on a high-speed chase. According to the affidavit, Valencia County deputies were called to a convenience store in Los Lunas.

They say a man later identified as Derek Gallegos pointed a gun at several people in the parking lot including children. A victim tells deputies they saw him doing the same at a dollar store down the street. Authorities tried to chase him at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour but things got too dangerous and they canceled the chase.

Gallegos faces several charges including child abuse and aggravated assault.