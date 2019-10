TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- Deputies are looking for the driver who caused a messy scene in northern New Mexico.

According to the Taos News, a Toyota 4-Runner crashed into Snow Mansion in Arroyo Seco last Thursday. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries but they’re expected to be okay.

The suspected driver fled the scene. The Taos Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol may have been involved, however, the incident is still under investigation.