Mother charged with murder after death of 1-month-old in Valencia County

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-month-old boy is dead and his mother is charged with murder. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home off Clearview Dr. after the infant’s mother called 911. New details reveal that the family was no stranger to police and had been called to the home at least two prior times within the last month.

VCSO says the infant’s mother called 911 on Monday for help and when deputies arrived at the home they found an unresponsive one-month-old boy who had signs of blunt force trauma. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies also found a 4-year-old boy at the home and he was transported to UNM Hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Reports of calls for help started coming from the home as soon as the baby boy was born. Lt. Joseph Roland with VCSO says deputies were also called to the home last Monday by 30-year-old Kiria Lynn Milton. “The mother of the home called 911 stating that she feared for her children’s safety, that she may hurt them,” Lt. Roland said.

Milton was taken to UNMH for a mental health evaluation. Lt. Roland says the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department was called in and determined Milton’s one-month-old son and four-year-old son could be placed in their father’s custody. However, at some point during the last week, the children were given back to Milton.

Lt. Roland is not sure why. “When it comes to children, that falls on the CYFD, it’s determination and recommendation,” Lt. Roland said.

One week after Milton told police she may hurt her children, deputies believe she killed her infant son. “Deputies were again dispatched out here for a 911 call from the mother, who stated that her one-month-old was cold to the touch,” Lt. Roland said.

Deputies say the mother was detained for questioning and after several hours, was charged with an open count of murder. Court records show Milton has one prior domestic violence charge from 2012. In a statement, CYFD would not confirm they had interacted with the family before. Milton’s older child is now in CYFD custody.