HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Hobbs. It happened around 4:30 p.m. last Friday, May 20, 2022, however, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office first released initial information about the shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release posted to Facebook, deputies responded to the 3000 block of E Standolind Road, finding a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. Deputies haven’t said where the boy was shot, if the boy was found at a home or at another property on E Standolind Road.

Investigators with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve interviewed “potential witnesses,” but so far, no arrests have been made as of Monday. The boy was said to be in critical condition Monday after being flown from Hobbs Covenant Health Hospital to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas for treatment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation division at 575-396-3611.