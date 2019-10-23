Deputies continue search for Valencia County double murder suspect

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- More than a year after the murder of two brothers, authorities continue their search for the suspect naming him one of their most wanted.

Deputies say 18-year-old Isaac Jaramillo was visiting Anthony and David Lopez in Meadow Lake last October and shotand killed Anthony during an argument. He then killed David when he went to check things out.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office has not revealed any new details in the case but is asking the public to report any information regarding his whereabouts to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.