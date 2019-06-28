Deputies arrest teen in connection with deadly South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County deputies say an underage summer party in Albuquerque’s South Valley turned deadly.

A criminal complaint shows kids as young as 14 were partying at a home off of Broadway and Second Street two nights ago when an argument broke out. Seventeen-year-old Angel Grado is charged with shooting and killing 20-year-old Isaiah Villanueva.

He says he fired one shot after a group of guys started punching him. Grado then says he ran.

Deputies also found an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old with gunshot wounds. The accused shooter says his friend at the party had a gun too, but charges haven’t been filed in court against that person at this time.

Grado claims the fight started after a group “disrespected” a girl at the party.

