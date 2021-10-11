Deputies arrest man for driving on wrong side of road, DWI

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man was arrested for DWI after deputies found him driving on the wrong side of the road with major damage to his truck. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over the pickup shortly before midnight on Saturday.

It had major damage to the driver’s side door. Deputies say based on the driver’s injuries, they believe the truck had rolled at some point. They say the driver smelled of alcohol and admitted he’d been drinking. He has not been named but the sheriff’s office says it’s his third DWI charge.