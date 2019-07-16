Denver man accused of raping woman at Santa Fe home

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Denver man accused of rape in Santa Fe claims he was fulfilling the victim’s fantasy.

Conley Woods, 26, was arrested Sunday at a home near Cerrillos and Governor Miles Road after the victim called 911 screaming for help. According to a criminal complaint, the woman says Woods, a long-time friend, suddenly attacked her, dragged her into a room, chocked her and raped her.

After Woods was arrested, police say Woods claimed that he was role-playing. He’s charged with rape and aggravated battery.