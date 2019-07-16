Denver man accused of raping woman at Santa Fe home

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Conley Woods

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Denver man accused of rape in Santa Fe claims he was fulfilling the victim’s fantasy.

Conley Woods, 26, was arrested Sunday at a home near Cerrillos and Governor Miles Road after the victim called 911 screaming for help. According to a criminal complaint, the woman says Woods, a long-time friend, suddenly attacked her, dragged her into a room, chocked her and raped her.

After Woods was arrested, police say Woods claimed that he was role-playing. He’s charged with rape and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Don't Miss