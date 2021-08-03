Deming family accused of smuggling guns to Mexico cartel

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming family is accused of smuggling guns to the cartel in Mexico. According to federal documents, the Mexican National Guard discovered seven guns hidden in the compartment of an SUV in Fresnillo, Mexico. They believe the guns were headed to a cartel that operates in Zacatecas.

The people inside that vehicle were traced by investigators to a home in Deming, New Mexico. Further investigation showed three members of the family, Ana Isabel Barron, Mayra Madrid, and Victor Alberto Fierro Caro were buying guns at local and pawn gun shops and then along with Ana’s husband Jesus who is an illegal immigrant, were smuggling them to Mexico.

Investigators have tied at least 15 gun purchases to the family. They’ve recovered seven of those guns. The family is charged with conspiracy to export guns to Mexico, and could face more charges.