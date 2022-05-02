DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Another young person has been murdered over a gun. This time, it happened in Deming. Police say they found the body of 14-year-old Ashton Remondini last month in a remote area of Keeler Road, stabbed to death.

They were led there by his social media that showed him out shooting an ArmaLite rifle. Police determined that 16-year-old Michael Moody and 18-year-old Rafael Camacho invited him there on April 26. When questioned, Moody told them they did it to steal Remondini’s gun and Camacho stabbed him.

Camacho is charged with first-degree murder. With Moody being a minor, News 13 has not been told what charges he’s facing.