DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for a convicted sex offender accused of raping a Deming teen. A 16-year-old victim says he met the man, identified as 56-year-old Ray Poston, at the local restaurant where they both work.

Poston then invited him to meet him a few days later at the soccer fields, where the boy says Poston raped him. According to court documents, Poston is on the sex offender registry, but KRQE was unable to find him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

News 13 called Poston’s employer Friday to ask if they knew he was a convicted sex offender. They said they couldn’t answer our questions.