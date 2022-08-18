DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming mom has been arrested for child abuse thanks to the observations of a school employee. The employee from Bell Elementary says she was in the Deming Walmart when she saw a 6-year-old former student not wearing shoes with open wounds on her wrists. She then reported to the Children, Youth, and Families Department.

When social workers and officers arrived at the child’s home, they found those weren’t the girl’s only injuries. They also found bruising to the face, cuts to her wrists, and injuries to her mouth. They made the decision to take custody of the girl and her four siblings.

Investigators say after a doctor’s exam, they learned the girl had partial blindness and blood drainage from her ears which could be spinal fluid. Police arrested the girl’s mother, Rosa Gonzales, who they say admitted to hitting the girl out of anger. They say she also admitted to typing up her hands with a game console cord and plastic bags for long periods of time.