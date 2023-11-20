DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming man has been sentenced for a gun crime. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in March this year.

Court records stated Manuel Lucero III, 42, of Deming, followed his ex-partner down the road on January 31, 2022. The victim pulled over, and Lucero reportedly pointed a gun at her and her mother. The victim fled and drove to the police station, so Lucero stopped following her. The woman told police what happened.

The next day, Lucero contacted authorities to say he was depressed and wanted to speak with an officer. Officers encountered him at his home and reported that he was holding a loaded magazine. However, when they asked him if he had a weapon, he said it wasn’t on the property.

The day after the encounter, authorities came to the home with a search warrant. They found a 9mm Beretta, a loaded magazine, a pistol holster, and one round of .45 ammunition.

Due to previous convictions of domestic violence and assault, Lucero wasn’t allowed to have any firearms or ammunition.

On Thursday, Lucero was sentenced to 120 months in prison. He will have to serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.