DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities said a Deming man has been arrested for beating his brother to death. After a fight broke out between two brothers, one allegedly hit the other with a blunt object and killed him.

On Monday, Feb. 27, agents from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau responded to a welfare check. When Luna County deputies arrived, they gave verbal commands to the occupants inside the home, and Rogelio Baeza Jr., 36, exited the residence.

Deputies entered the residence and claimed they found Edward Brown, 39, dead from blunt force trauma injuries.

According to authorities, Baeza Jr. and Brown are brothers. The men had allegedly been drinking when a verbal fight broke out. After the argument, Baeza Jr. allegedly armed himself with a blunt object and attacked Brown.

Brown was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Baeza Jr. has been booked into the Luna County Adult Detention Center. He has been accused of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.