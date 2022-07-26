DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming man is charged with shooting his son-in-law with his two young kids nearby. Ezequiel Ricoy is accused of murdering Brandan Kern on Saturday when Kern showed up at his house to retrieve an ice chest.

Witnesses say Ricoy became enraged he was there and opened fire with Kern’s six-year-old and two-year-old kids in the car. They were not hurt. There isn’t a clear motive, but the criminal complaint indicates a stressed relationship.