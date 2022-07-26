DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming man is charged with shooting his son-in-law with his two young kids nearby. Ezequiel Ricoy is accused of murdering Brandan Kern on Saturday when Kern showed up at his house to retrieve an ice chest.
- Albuquerque: Construction to begin in UNM area
- New Mexico: CYFD plans for major changes after fatal child abuse cases
- Crime: One teen dead, two injured in Roswell shooting
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 25 de Julio 2022
- Education: Over 47,000 New Mexico students lack internet access – will that change?
Witnesses say Ricoy became enraged he was there and opened fire with Kern’s six-year-old and two-year-old kids in the car. They were not hurt. There isn’t a clear motive, but the criminal complaint indicates a stressed relationship.