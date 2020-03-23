Delivery man stabbed outside market by repeat offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like most grocery stores, the Silver Street Market downtown needs deliveries more than ever right now to keep going. On Thursday morning, Derrick Armijo, who delivers for Budweiser, was attacked outside the store.

“He says it all happened so fast that he wasn’t expecting it,” said Diane Armijo.

Diane Armijo is Derrick’s mother and says while her son was dropping off a shipment through the back of the store, a homeless man, who police have identified as Alfonso Valencia, appeared out of nowhere.

“He saw him running towards him and he told him stand back. And that’s when he punched him and stabbed him,” said Armijo.

Barely conscious, she says her son was able to get help from his co-worker and staff at the store.

“He was stabbed right in his heart. It went through a piece of his heart, and came out of another piece of his heart,” she said.

Police say they found Valencia near the market with the scissors used in the attack. The 55-year old’s criminal history dates back to the early ’80s for burglary, armed robbery, and other unprovoked assaults. His past is what concerns Armijo and his family.

“I just think the judicial system needs to change. Because these people aren’t held accountable for their actions. They’re given a slap on the wrist and let go,” said Armijo.

Although her son will make a full recovery, she says the attack was life-changing.

“I think he’s scared for life. You know he’ll never get over it. I know I wouldn’t,” she said.

In his last aggravated assault case a couple of years ago, police say Valencia attacked another homeless man with a lead pipe and then threatened people walking by who witnessed it with knives. That case was dismissed because Valencia was found incompetent.

The state has filed a request to keep Valencia behind bars until trial. Prosecutors could eventually try to send Valencia to the state mental hospital if they can prove he is a violent criminal.

