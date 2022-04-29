ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grubhub driver is accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling someone over in Albuquerque. APD says Raul Martinez had lights mounted on his car last month when he stopped a woman. They say he got out, put his hands together like he was holding a gun, and ordered her to put her hands up.

Officers tracked Martinez down based on the car’s license plate and started tailing him. They say they watched him while he was making DoorDash and Grubhub deliveries using his police-style lights to run through red lights. Martinz was arrested April 29.