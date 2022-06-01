SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are explaining why it took so long to refile DWI charges against a former district attorney. “I was observing your driving, Francesca, when we were coming over here. You swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, almost hitting a vehicle right now,” said a deputy in lapel video of the incident.

Francesca Estevez was pulled over in June of 2021 after dispatch got a call about a reckless driver outside of Silver City. Deputies say she failed field sobriety tests and was charged with DWI.

But online court documents show the charge was dismissed 10 days later so it could be re-filed in District court but wasn’t until last month – nearly a year later. The Grant County district attorney tells KRQE that’s because the case was transferred to the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office says the delay on their end was because they were waiting on a report for an independent drug recognition expert.