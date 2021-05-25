Defense wants lighter sentence for man who killed Navajo Nation police officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing life in prison for murdering a police officer but his attorneys say he deserves much less time. Kirby Cleveland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting Navajo Nation Officer Houston Largo during a domestic dispute in 2017.

The defense argues Cleveland’s judgment was impaired by alcohol and he believed Largo to be someone else who had attacked Cleveland in the past. They say he has shown remorse and they are pushing for a sentence of 17 years behind bars. Cleveland is expected to be sentenced in the next few weeks.