ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taking the stand for the third day in a row, Jessica Kelley is expected to face more questions from Fabian Gonzales’ defense attorneys Friday, wrapping the first week of trial in the killing of Victoria Martens. Gonzales is, in part, accused of reckless child abuse resulting in death in the 10-year old girl’s August 2016 murder.

Coverage will begin around 9 a.m. MDT.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses are expected to give extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death. Victoria was killed in August 2016. Prosecutors alleged she was strangled to death by an unknown man, then Gonzales and Kelley, his cousin, attempted to conceal Victoria’s death by dismembering her body.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Gonzales argued that Kelley is solely responsible for Victoria’s murder and dismemberment. Kelley spent all Thursday testifying in the case, with Gonzales’ defense attorneys beginning cross examination around 2 p.m.

By the end of Thursday’s testimony, Gonzales’ defense homed in on Jessica Kelley’s story. Attorney questioned her over why it took her two years to tell authorities her version of events. That questioning is expected to continue Friday morning. It’s unclear who will take the stand after Kelley, however, Michelle Martens is also required to testify in the case.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.