Defense in Victoria Martens murder case will argue Jessica Kelley killed her

Fabian Gonzales has been re-indicted on charges related to the murder of Victoria Martens.

Last week, prosecutors released a statement of facts on what they believe actually happened the night of Victoria’s murder.

It explains that a fourth person killed Victoria, and that Gonzales is responsible for putting her in a dangerous situation because of the murder was allegedly payback for something Gonzales had done to fellow gang members.

Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Friday in court, Judge Charles Brown and the defense for Gonzales had a lot of questions for prosecutors about the new story they are presenting, and about what led up to the death of Victoria Martens.

Prosecutors claim Gonzales was at a barbeque just days before the murder, where he was punched in the eye by a woman. They say he then made threats, which then led to a “hit man” coming after Gonzales.

It’s as though the defendant knew there was a bullet with his name on it and put Victoria intentionally in front of that bullet,” said Greer Rose with the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors continued to present facts in their new story of Fabian Gonzales’ involvement in the brutal murder of 10 year-old Victoria Martens in 2016.

However, the judge asked how Gonzales could have foreseen the future – that someone would come to the apartment and kill the girl.

Jessica Kelley was also a big topic Friday, and the defense says she’s the smoking gun to their case, and proving who actually killed Victoria.

“Why was Victoria killed? We believe that this woman became psychotic both in killing the child and the grizzly things that happened afterwards,” said Stephen Aarons, representing Gonzales.

Judge Brown decided the charge of reckless child abuse resulting in death would remain. As for Jessica Kelley being a witness, that remains up in the air as her plea deal is in limbo.

The judge also ordered a separate hearing to see if witnesses to talk on gang affiliation will testify.

In regards to whether that or Kelley’s testimony will hold up the trial, the Judge Brown said, “I’d like to get this over with. It’s been going on for nearly three years.”

The state filed a motion for Judge Brown to reconsider Jessica Kelley’s plea deal. That is scheduled for Tuesday.

