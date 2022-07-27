ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The prosecution is nearly finished presenting its case in the trial of Fabian Gonzales’ and defense attorneys are expected to begin presenting their witnesses Wednesday. Facing charges of reckless child abuse resulting in death and evidence tampering, Gonzales is accused in the 2016 death of Victoria Martens.

KRQE News 13 will livestream proceedings from day eleven of trial on this page. Coverage will begin around 9 a.m. MDT.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses have already given extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Wednesday’s testimony is expect to continue with “re-direct” examination of Detective Richard Lewis. Lewis has been on the stand since Monday afternoon. The defense continued question Lewis through cross-examination most of Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Victoria was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors argue that Gonzales put Victoria in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her death. Gonzales is also accused of helping his cousin, Jessica Kelley, dismember Victoria and clean the crime scene in an attempt to conceal the 10-year old girl’s death.

Prosecutors believe an unknown man strangled Victoria to death. Meanwhile, the defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death or the crime scene clean-up. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

Once the defense takes the case, jurors are expected to hear from a variety of Gonzales’ family members and his former girlfriend, Michelle Martens. Gonzales’ brother is slated to testify Wednesday along with a cousin who he fought with at a BBQ party days before Victoria’s murder.

2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial. Defense attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler are representing Gonzales in the case. The prosecution is being lead by Greer Staley and James Grayson, both of whom are deputy district attorneys with the Bernalillo County DA’s Office.