Defense claims teen accused in J.B. White’s murder will not get fair trial in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for the teen accused of murdering basketball star J.B. White are pushing to move his trial out of Santa Fe. Investigators say 17-year-old Estevan Montoya shot White at a party outside Santa Fe in August.

Montoya’s attorneys say he will not get a fair trial in Santa Fe, arguing the community is “saturate with inflammatory publicity”. Judge Glenn Ellington has already denied that request but the defense filed a request for the court to reconsider. Currently, Montoya’s trial is scheduled for June.