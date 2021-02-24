Defense attorney in J.B. White case claims witness list is too long

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Attorneys are clashing over witnesses in the murder case of a Santa Fe basketball star. J.B. White was shot and killed at a party back in August.

Seventeen-year-old Estevan Montoya is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Montoya’s defense attorney is claiming the state is purposefully making it difficult for him to gather evidence to defend his client.

In a motion filed in court, Dan Marlowe says prosecutors have named 157 witnesses in the case and under law, it is required all named witnesses be spoken with. Marlowe wants the list reduced.

Meanwhile, the state claims Marlowe has been trying to persuade witnesses to give statements to the defense without notifying the District Attorney’s office. There is also a motion hearing set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 for a change of venue request.