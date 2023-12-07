NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first four days of December have been busy for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the El Paso ports of entry. Between December 2 and 4, officers intercepted around 67 pounds of cocaine, 89 pounds of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms. Officials say the combined estimated street value of $1.1 million.

On December 2 at the Port of Santa Teresa, in Santa Teresa, NM, CBP intercepted 26 pounds of cocaine in bundles following a non-intrusive inspection and a K-9 search of a vehicle. A 32-year-old Canadian citizen who arrived from Mexico was the driver.

Hours later at the Port of Presidio in Texas, CBP officers confiscated 25 pounds of cocaine from a pickup truck search. The truck was being driven by a 25-year-old Mexican citizen. Multiple cocaine bundles were found in the center console of the truck.

At the Antelope Wells border crossing in New Mexico on December 3, several packages concealed in the center console of the vehicle were discovered by CBP officers. Multiple weapons including shotguns, revolvers, pistols, and rifles as well as weapon parts were found in the packages. A Mexican citizen who was traveling with his family was driving.

On December 4 at the Port of Marcelino Serna in Tornillo, Texas, CBP officers found 15 pounds of cocaine in several bundles in a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Mexican woman. A few hours later at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 89 pounds of methamphetamine after a 46-year-old Mexican female and anomalies were found during a first inspection of the vehicle. Methamphetamine-filled bundles were found throughout the vehicle.

All subjects were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations or state and local authorities for prosecution.