Deceased shooting victim discovered in southwest Albuquerque parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of a shooting victim was found in a southwest Albuquerque parking lot on Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a cleanup employee was working in the parking lot on Central Ave. and Atrisco Dr. when he noticed a body on the ground.
Story Continues Below
- Trending: APS: Shooting threat that forced Wilson Stadium evacuation not credible
- Money: IRS issuing additional tax refunds to 430,000 people
- Government: State takes control of 2 private prison facilities
- Español: KRQE En Español: Lunes 1 de Noviembre 2021
Police state that the employee tried to wake up the individual unsuccessfully and called 911 just before 6 a.m. Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed the individual was deceased.
Authorities say the individual had a gunshot wound. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.