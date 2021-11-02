Deceased shooting victim discovered in southwest Albuquerque parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of a shooting victim was found in a southwest Albuquerque parking lot on Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a cleanup employee was working in the parking lot on Central Ave. and Atrisco Dr. when he noticed a body on the ground.

Police state that the employee tried to wake up the individual unsuccessfully and called 911 just before 6 a.m. Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed the individual was deceased.

Authorities say the individual had a gunshot wound. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

