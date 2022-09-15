NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of a person found Wednesday, on Highway 60, just east of the county line. A VCSO press release states both agencies responded to the deceased person call for service around noon.
The release states detectives worked through the night and on Thursday morning, the body was taken by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The body has yet to be identified by OMI.
Officials say the death is suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.