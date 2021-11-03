Death of Clovis teen investigated as possible homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the shooting death of a 17-year-old, the Clovis Police Department is now investigating the incident as a possible homicide. According to CPD, dispatch received two 911 calls back to back at 8:02 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a juvenile male who had a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers arrived at the residence located on the 700 block of East Seventh Street and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head inside the home. Authorities report the victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police state that the residence belongs to 21-year-old Theodore Avalos, a person of interest in this case who officers say has yet to be found. At this time, the Clovis Police Department reports that the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Theodore Avalos is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 or use Tip 411 by texting your tip to 847411 to stay anonymous.