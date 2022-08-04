ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero.

Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. APD says Dukes and Adrian Avila took the man to a home near 98th and Tower. Once there, the victim’s brother, Elias Otero, tried to stop them but was allegedly shot and killed by Avila.

She pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm enhancement, conspiracy, and two other charges with murder and kidnapping charges being dropped. As part of the plea agreement, she will serve between five and 15 years behind bars.

Dukes will be sentenced at a later date.

Avila is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.