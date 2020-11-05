APD arrests driver for DWI in deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal DWI crash that happened Wednesday evening. APD reports that officers were dispatched to the intersection of Eubank and Chico in response of a fatal car crash.

Investigators say Mohammad Hassani was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Eubank and struck another vehicle that was turning eastbound on Chico. The crash killed the other driver, a woman.

APD reports its Motor Unit will charge the male who allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and speeding prior to the crash that resulted in the death of the woman. Hassani is charged with vehicular homicide.

Kirtland Air Force Base has identified the victim as Staff Sgt. D’Andrea Smith.

“D’Andrea was a gifted and talented member of the Team Kirtland’s Medical Group,” said Col. David Miller, 377th Air Base Wing and Kirtland Installation Commander in a statement. “I would like to extend our deepest condolences to D’Andrea’s loved ones. The Air Force is a family and the death of any of our Wingmen is deeply felt by all of us.”