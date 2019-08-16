Deadly car wash shooting suspect to remain behind bars pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque car wash will stay locked up.

Police say Jerred Holguin shot and killed Matthew Shaw on San Mateo near Lomas as he was walking by. Surveillance cameras helped police identify him.

Friday, Judge Charles decided to keep Holguin in custody until trial. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old woman who they say helped Holguin evade arrest.

They say Clarissa Halls lied about her relationship with Holguin, and tried to conceal his whereabouts. She’s charged with harboring or aiding a felon.