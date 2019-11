VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a deadly car wash shooting in Albuquerque is facing charges in Valencia County.

An arrest warrant states Jerred Holguin is one of two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Los Lunas on Aug. 6. Holguin is charged with shooting and killing Matthew Shaw at the car wash near San Mateo and Marble back in June.

Albuquerque police arrested him for the murder days after the carjacking.