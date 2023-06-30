ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who admitted to killing two people in a drunk driving crash will be allowed to take a vacation while he awaits sentencing. Joseph Urvanejo pled guilty in March to two counts of vehicular homicide but his sentencing was postponed until late July because of scheduling conflicts.

Urvanejo was drunk in 2019 when he slammed into an Uber carrying Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos killing them both. The victims’ families have expressed frustration with the delays as Urvanejo remained out of jail in the meantime.

Friday, his attorney argued he should be allowed to take a two-day trip to Ruidoso since he has followed all the court’s rules and there is no indication that he is a flight risk. The state argued he was convicted on serious charges and should not be granted any special allowances.

Judge Courtney Weaks sided with Urvanejo. “He’s not asking for out-of-state travel, it’s a county that’s I think basically two hours outside of Bernalillo County,” said Judge Weaks.

Urvanejo faces up to 18 years in prison. His sentencing is planned for July 28 and the judge has said she will not allow it to be postponed again.