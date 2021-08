ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex Saturday evening. Officials say officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Anderson Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Police located a dead body shortly after arriving at the location. What led to the death or the name of any suspects is unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.