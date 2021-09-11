Daylong standoff with Lincoln County sheriffs, state police ends in suicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lincoln County Sheriffs say a man has killed himself following a standoff earlier Saturday. They say they, along with state police, responded to a domestic violence call along Spring Canyon Road near Ruidoso.
Deputies said that he shot at them and that after hours of negotiations, they heard gunfire within the house and when they went inside, they found the suspect dead. HIs name has not been released.