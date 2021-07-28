Day 6: Murder trial continues for man accused of killing teen at 2019 party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a teen during a homecoming party will continue Wednesday. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

On Tuesday, a homicide detective painted the picture of how they connected Garcia to the death of 17-year-old Sean Markey. The lead detective who was called out the night of the party at a house near Montgomery and Eubank says it took a few weeks to get in touch with witnesses, but when she did, many of them mentioned the same name, Izaiah Garcia.

“After speaking with Tanner White and the information you got from him, what was the next step in your investigation?” asked a lawyer on behalf of the State. “I drafted an arrest warrant for Izaiah Garcia,” replied Det. Sarah Kastendieck.

Det. Kastendieck says when officers finally found Garcia a few days later, Garcia had barricaded himself in his girlfriend’s home on Granite Street near Bianchetti Park. She says maybe half an hour later, he came out of the house and was taken into custody where he was transported to an APD station for his interview.

Tuesday morning’s session was delayed because of an issue with a juror. However, Judge Loveless says the trial is expected to wrap up on time before the end of this week.