ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The embezzlement trial against the former head of UNM’s athletics department is on its fourth day. Paul Krebs took the stand himself and defended his decision to use university funds to pay for high-paying donors to take a golf trip to Scotland.

On Thursday, Krebs admitted he anonymously gave $25,000 to UNM to fix the bad news coverage of the trip and that he misled donors, UNM, and the media about the situation. Krebs said on the stand that he had more information he could have given the media that he withheld and that he did not tell donors exactly where the money to cover those trip expenses had come from. But he’s still sticking to his stance that he did nothing wrong and that his staff would have corrected him if there was a problem.

Krebs was calm and practiced as he took the stand around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, telling the court that golf trips are a common way D-1 schools fundraise for athletics. The Lobo Fund made a $49,000 deposit, but when major donors backed out, Krebs was left with three spots he couldn’t fill worth $24,000.

To entice more donors to sign up, Krebs paid for part of their trip with an athletics account he says he thought he could use, and repaid the Lobo Club for part of the down payment from a university contingency fund. Those payments are what raised red flags in a News 13 Larry Barker investigation and later led to embezzlement charges.

The prosecution questioned how Krebs, after seven years on the job – making a salary of $350,000 a year – wouldn’t know the spending policies. They questioned Krebs’ assertion that if he had tried to use money in an incorrect way, he had staff that would tell him so. They highlighted an email Krebs made to a longtime friend shortly after Larry Barker’s report broke the story in 2017 in which Krebs wrote he “was not forthcoming with the press about the Scotland trip.”

Krebs estimated the athletics department ultimately made between $300,000 and $400,000 off of the trip.