ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day three of the trial for the former University of New Mexico athletics director, Paul Krebs, took place on Wednesday, July 19. Krebs is facing two counts of embezzlement after KRQE’s Larry Barker revealed questionable spending tied to a 2015 golf trip to Scotland.

Krebs is accused of using UNM’s funds to reimburse the Lobo Club, an athletics booster foundation designated for private donations, for the deposit on the trip. The first day of the trial began with opening statements from the prosecution and defense teams and ended with witness testimony from former Lobo Club Executive Director Kole McKamey.

Related Coverage:

The second day of the trial began with a cross-examination of McKamey. Including McKamey, ten witnesses were heard in the courtroom. After the court’s lunch break on Tuesday, Judge Cindy Leos ordered TV cameras to leave the courtroom, but KRQE reporter Madison Conner was allowed to remain in the courtroom to continue reporting on the trial.

Trial Day Three

Witness testimonies continued on day three of the trial, with a focus on UNM’s financial policies and whether Krebs was aware of those rules at the time of the Scotland trip. However, a large issue came up in court regarding that line of questioning; the copy of the policy book from 2015-2017 that is kept with UNM records is missing a page – a page that partially covers expenses. The courtroom was working to admit a copy of the policy book from 2013-2015 – that still had the page intact – into evidence.

Several prominent faces from UNM took the stand on Wednesday, including former President Robert Frank. Frank touched on how the people in charge of departments should be aware of policies that relate to them, and that an athletic director would need to be aware of those policies.

Other witnesses who took the stand included UNM Policy Officer Laurel Sidney Masen-Coon, VP of University Development Lawrence “Larry” Ryan, and former UNM Executive Vice President of Administration David Harris. In the end, the state chose to not admit the policy page into evidence at all, saying testimony from Harris covered what they needed.