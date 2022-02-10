ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, a judge opened the door to the idea of returning a 6-year-old to her father who is accused of murdering her mother. Jerome Gutierrez is charged with beating Kristy Rivera until she was brain dead last year.

Gutierrez claims she fell and hit her head in the bathroom, but doctors say the injuries were not consistent with a fall and police had been out to the home just a few days earlier for a domestic violence call. Rivera reported that Gutierrez hit her and pulled a gun on her while their daughter was there. The daughter is listed as a witness in the case, so Gutierrez is barred from seeing her, except in therapy.

On Thursday, the defense argued for the girl to be returned to Gutierrez, saying in therapy, she is begging to be back with her dad. The state fought the move saying the girl is with family now and moving her would re-traumatize her.

There’s also the question of the girl’s testimony and whether she would be influenced by Gutierrez if in his care. Judge Cindy Leos Thursday said once the pre-trial interview is completed, the defense can submit another motion to amend Gutierrez’s conditions of release and she will allow the daughter to return home with Gutierrez.

“That’s my way of striking the balance between the best interest of the child and also preserving this witnesses’ testimony,” Judge Leos said.

She set a deadline for that pretrial interview for March 4.