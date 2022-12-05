ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted rapist is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says Fernando Ramirez was out of custody awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a 9-year-old family member.

On November 16, Ramirez was convicted. Prosecutors had argued for Ramirez to be detained until sentencing, but they say Judge Jennifer Wernersbach allowed him to be on GPS monitor pending his sentence. According to a news release from the DA’s office, they believe Ramirez to be in Texas.

Ramirez has a mandatory minimum 18-year sentence and a maximum of 33 years in prison, according to a news release. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ramirez, they are asked to call 911.