Darian Bashir takes plea deal in February shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of shooting and killing a University of New Mexico baseball player is facing prison time in a different case.

Darian Bashir is awaiting trial for the murder of Jackson Weller near Imbibe back in May. However, three months before that, Bashir was involved in a drive-by gang shooting.

On Monday, Bashir pleaded no contest to shooting from a motor vehicle and contributing to a minor. He faces up to three years in prison under the plea deal but Judge Charles Brown had worries about when he’d be sentenced in the case.

“He’s getting credit towards the sentence on this case and credit for the sentence on the other case,” said Judge Brown.

Judge Brown decided that Bashir wouldn’t be sentenced in this case until the murder trial wraps up.