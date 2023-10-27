NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of inmates who have been assigned to Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center are now being held in state prisons. New Mexico’s Corrections Department says it is housing at least 28 MDC inmates at the Santa Fe Penitentiary of New Mexico.

State prisons are stepping in to help with overcrowding concerns at the Bernalillo County jail. The change comes after state officials detailed how police and deputies had been facing hours-long wait times to book new arrests at the MDC. The rise in prison crowds is due to the surge of new arrests around Albuquerque and due to the higher number of suspects being held behind bars while they await trial.

“By taking on this population, we’re alleviating some stress, taking away people that are very staff-intensive for them so that we can get officers back out onto the street,” says Corrections Cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero. The “staff-intensive” inmates referred to require several guards because the state says they are considered dangerous or violent.