Damian Herrera gets four life sentences for deadly 2017 shooting spree

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who went on a killing spree in northern New Mexico will serve four consecutive life sentences for the murders of four people. Damian Herrera, 26, was sentenced in a Santa Fe County courtroom Thursday morning, nearly five months after a jury convicted him in the 2017 case.

In June 2017, Damian Herrera, killed his mother, Maria “Brenda” Gallegos, his brother, Brendon Herrera and his stepfather, Max Trujillo, following an argument, at the family’s home in La Madera, 30 miles north of Española. After the initial killings, Herrera fled to Abiquiu where he shot and killed a fourth person, Manuel Serrano, at a gas station.

Related Coverage:

Herrera also received 9 1/2 years of prison time for his convictions on related charges including aggravated fleeing from a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, attempting to disarm an officer, assault on a peace officer, larceny of a firearm, and credit card theft.

Herrera is still awaiting trial for the alleged murder of a fifth person in Taos County. Investigators say Herrera was trying to steal a car when he shot Michael Alan Kyte to death.