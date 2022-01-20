Dallas murder suspect arrested near Lordsburg

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested a Texas murder suspect. The Dallas Police Department called NMSP on Tuesday saying a murder suspect was driving on Interstate 10 near Lordsburg.
NMSP officers pulled over 21-year-old Auzhanae Reese-Drayden. She was arrested and booked into the Hildalgo County Detention Center. NMSP says a 20-year-old-male passenger in the vehicle was questioned and released.