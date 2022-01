Dallas murder suspect arrested near Lordsburg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant will soon allow its staff to have a little more time away from work. Starting next month, M'tucci's Restaurant will give workers the option to work four days a week. It will apply primarily to management, chefs and salaried employees who work five days a week now.

It is not necessarily directed at servers and other kitchen staff because managing partner, John Hass, says those workers already have more flexible scheduling options. Haas says, unlike other restaurants, M'tucci's has found a way to retain much of its workforce and wants to continue to do so. "We work in an industry that demands a lot of you: schedule, time, stress. Physical and mental wear-and-tear is a major issue for us in the restaurant industry, and we really wanted to find a way to take care of our work family better," Haas said.