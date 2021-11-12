DA seeking pre-trial release records in case of accused serial burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District Attorney’s Office is fighting to get ahold of records of an accused serial burglar, saying they could show the system isn’t working. A hearing is underway for Jesse Mascareno-Haidle.

Related Coverage

The DA is asking for Mascareno-Haidle’s pre-trial supervision records, including electronic monitoring reports. His defense is asking a judge to block their request, saying it violates his right to privacy.

Mascareno-Haidle is a repeat offender, tied to as many as 80 burglaries though he keeps getting released from jail. Most recently, he’s accused of breaking into cars while wearing his ankle monitor.

KRQE News 13 will have the outcome of Friday’s hearing at 5:30 p.m.