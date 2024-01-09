ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen teens in Bernalillo County are facing murder charges, with most of those cases involving the use of a gun. The district attorney now says his prosecutors are drawing the line when it comes to plea deals in juvenile firearms cases.

“This crime issue is by no means something we need to be doing a victory dance around, but I think things are getting better,” says Sam Bregman, now one year into his job working as the Bernalillo County District Attorney.

Bregman says there is one area that keeps him up at night: “Unfortunately, there have been 21 juveniles in Bernalillo County who have been charged with murder,” says Bregman. Of those 21 cases, 16 are for first-degree murder, and Bregman says most of the crimes involve guns.

Bregman says that there are “far too many juveniles getting access to firearms and doing crazy, crazy stuff.” Now, the DA is ordering his prosecutors to follow a new policy that aims to find out where the guns are coming from. “Before any plea discussions even begin for a juvenile who has committed a felony with a gun, the child will be required to tell us where they got the gun from,” says Bregman.

In November 2023, a 15-year-old brought a gun to the Coronado Center and fired a shot outside of the building near Black Friday crowds. Just a couple of months before that, four juveniles were accused in the death of 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego, where police say teens shot through the walls of a mobile home in southwest Albuquerque.

“We have to get a hold of the people who are distributing these guns, whether or not it be another juvenile, whether or not it be on the dark web and they go on an app and they find a gun,” says Bregman.

After the recent passage of Bennie’s Law, where adults can be charged for allowing a minor to get ahold of a gun, the DA says parents need to get more involved. “You can’t play around with guns. We don’t have to go back even a month, I don’t think, and look at Atrisco Heritage. Well, they are just playing with guns, and the other person is dead,” says Bregman.

The DA also announced the creation of a new Gun Team today. He says it will be solely focused on prosecuting firearm cases – especially ones with suspects between 18 and 25 years old.