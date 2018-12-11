DA: Investigation into fourth suspect in Victoria Martens case has stalled

The District Attorney says the investigation into an unidentified man who killed 10-year-old Victoria Martens has stalled.

DA Raul Torrez says Albuquerque Police detectives trying to solve the mystery are now working on other cases.

Police charged Martens’ mother, Michelle; Fabian Gonzales and Jessica Kelley in the 2016 murder.

Kelley says it was an unknown man who killed the girl. She had been cooperating with the investigation and was set to testify against her cousin, Fabian Gonzales.

However, the DA says she is no longer cooperating after a District Court judge rejected her plea agreement.

She is now set to go on trial in January.

